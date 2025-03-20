Gibson Partners With Metallica’s Kirk Hammett For Coffee-Table Book

Renowned as one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, Kirk Hammett—the legendary lead guitarist of Metallica, a band with multiple platinum albums and nine GRAMMY® Awards—has teamed up with Nashville based Gibson to release The Collection: Kirk Hammett. This deluxe coffee-table book offers an intimate look at Kirk’s prized collection of rare and iconic guitars, each with its own history, connection to legendary recordings, and stories from the stage.

The book is offered in three exclusive editions: a Standard hardcover, a Deluxe Edition, and a signed and numbered Custom Edition for collectors and die-hard fans.

“I’m beyond excited to share The Collection: Kirk Hammett with the world. This book has been a labor of love—curating my collection of vintage and modern guitars, documenting their history, and celebrating their craftsmanship. Thanks to Ross Halfin’s incredible photography, every image tells a story, and I couldn’t have done this without Gibson’s support. I hope readers enjoy this journey through my collection as much as I did putting it together!” – Kirk Hammett

“As someone who wore out Metallica tapes back in the late ’80s, working with Kirk on this project was a surreal experience. His energy and passion jump off every page, and it’s undeniable—he owns one of the coolest guitar collections on the planet.” – Chris Vinnicombe, Editor-in-Chief, Gibson

The Collection: Kirk Hammett takes the deepest-ever dive into the Metallica star’s eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers Exodus to selling over 125 million albums worldwide with Metallica and rocking out on the world’s biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include HAMMETT’s storied 1979 Gibson Flying V™ and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul™ Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore.

The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a must-have for music fans, metal heads, collectors, and guitar enthusiasts alike.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!