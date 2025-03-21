FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Mt. Joy

Today’s Featured Bonnaroo Artist is Mt. Joy. The Philadelphia indie-rockers will be on the Farm on 6/14. They are on tour in support of their fourth studio album Hope We Have Fun (out May 30 on Futures x Bloom Field Records) with their latest single ‘Coyote.’ (listen above)

“The song was originally inspired by the sounds of coyotes around Mt. Washington in Los Angeles while there on a writing trip.” Front-man Matt Quinn shares. “I wanted to make a tune that captured their vibe, creating a fun rock song that honored the coyote’s spirit. The full meaning of the track came together when, in the end, we realized a group of coyotes is called a band. I like to think that, retrospectively, it’s about us sticking together and bringing energy to people like this song does.”

Mt. Joy’s fourth studio album, Hope We Have Fun arrives at the precipice of another breakthrough year, set for release on May 30 amidst their spring headlining ‘Hope We Have Fun’ tour. After nearly a decade of touring and releasing three critically acclaimed albums (2018’s Mt. Joy, 2020’s Rearrange Us, and 2022’s Orange Blood), the five-piece reached new heights in 2024, selling out New York’s Madison Square Garden, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, and more; their 70-date North American and European headline tour has sold more than 180,000 tickets. Mt. Joy’s momentum stemmed from years of hard work on the road cultivating an unforgettable stage presence and undeniably loyal fanbase.

For Quinn, the record speaks directly to the band’s long journey together — “We’ve all worked incredibly hard together and done ridiculous things in sickness and in health. You just kind of look up and you’re at Madison Square Garden with these people, and it makes you emotional — it feels like something you never could have dreamed. The album is a realization that we pushed ourselves into this crazy world, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. Its a lot about sticking together in relationships, living a crazy lifestyle and just kinda saying, ‘I hope we have fun.'”

Since forming in 2016, the Philadelphia -based indie-rock band — Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar), Sam Cooper (guitar), Jackie Miclau(keys, piano), Sotiris Eliopoulos (drums), and Michael Byrnes (bass) has garnered over one billion global streams and sold more than half a million tickets. Their singles “Silver Lining,” “Jenny Jenkins,” “Lemon Tree,” “Strangers,” “Highway Queen,” and “She Wants to Go Dancing” have all charted in the Top 5 on AAA radio. The band has earned critical acclaim from major media outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, and PEOPLE; they’ve also graced the stage at top festivals around the world, as well as on late-night TV shows including CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show withJames Corden, NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch). In 2025, Mt. Joy will embark on an extensive North American arena tour, as well as festival stops at Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, and will be headlining at the prestigious Newport Folk Festival.

