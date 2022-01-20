Gibson Guitar Celebrates 61 Years Of Iconic Guitar

Nashville based Gibson guitar has partnered with Jake Kiszka, guitarist of the GRAMMY-Winning rock group Greta Van Fleet to honor the Gibson SG guitar, which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year.

“My first electric guitar was an SG with P90s, and I haven’t gone back on it since,” says Jake Kiszka, of Greta Van Fleet. “The 61, this particular model, has defined me as a player and I think I’ve defined it in return. Moving forward with Greta Van Fleet and the SG allows me to be more dynamic and create sounds that are more outside the realm of conventional.”

Kiszka has been drawn to the unique and modern design of the Gibson SG, since he was only three years-old. From the very beginning, Jake has been determined to unlock the SG’s mystery and has used the influential instrument to forge his own legacy in rock ‘n’ roll. Catch Jake and his SG in action on stage as Greta Van Fleet launch their Dreams in Gold 2022 arena tour on March 10.

Learn more about the Gibson SG guitars below.