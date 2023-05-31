Gibson Announces First Marquee Artist, Abraham Alexander

Nashville based Gibson guitar has officially announced that singer, songwriter Abraham Alexander will join Gibson as the brand’s first Marquee Artist.

Gibson’s new Marquee Artist program will provide emerging artists with support and services committed to artist career growth. As a Gibson Marquee Artist, Abraham will have access to Gibson’s global resources and work with the brand to create collaboratively inspired cultural campaigns, participate in product development and launches, support Gibson Gives nonprofit initiatives, and join in special events across Gibson Brands products and channels, reaching millions of fans worldwide. The Gibson Marquee Artist Program invests in furthering the careers of artists on the rise who reflect the brand’s mission to celebrate and amplify music across genders, genres, and generations.

“Gibson is exposing me to a new audience, and I’m so blessed and honored to be a part of this legacy with so many artists that inspired me along the way,” says Abraham Alexander. “With this program, I hope I can inspire the younger generation, or whomever to pick up a guitar and write that song, because it only takes one step.”

“In our years of working with Abraham, we’ve seen the impact his music has in every room he plays. The beauty, thought, and emotion his songs convey and inspire are what – to us at Gibson – define the power of music,” says Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer, Gibson Brands. “As a singer-songwriter, Abe brings our guitars to life through his songs. In supporting his music and creative expression, we also want to encourage music lovers and new artists to take the next step in their own musical journey.”