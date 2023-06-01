BlackHawk and The Outlaws Donate $75,0000 To MusiCares

Last week, country group BlackHawk and southern rock band The Outlaws, continued their yearly charitable giving, this time donating a collective $75,0000 to MusiCares and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Henry Paul, a member of BlackHawk, as well as the sole original active member of The Outlaws, presented a $50,000 check to Vanderbilt on behalf of BlackHawk’s “Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Research Fund.” Stephenson, a founding member of BlackHawk, passed away from melanoma in 2001. Additionally, The Outlaws donated $25,000 to MusiCares.

“BlackHawk’s commitment to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center goes back to the mid-nineties and our involvement with the charity event, Country In The Rockies,” explains Paul. “Since establishing our own 501C in the early 2000’s, in the name of our diseased bandmate Van Stephenson, we have donated close to $500,000 to the research lab for cancer research.”

BlackHawk and The Outlaws plan to continue their annual donations for years to come.

“In 2014, The Outlaws established MusiCares as the beneficiary of their charitable efforts and have since donated close to $150,000 to that outstanding organization,” Paul continues. “Our charity director, Lori Eyler, works tirelessly in these fundraising efforts, and we’d like to recognize Bobby Orr, and the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation for their generous support.”