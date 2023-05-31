AMERICANAFEST Announces 44 More Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced an additional 44 showcasing artists to perform at AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 19-23 in Nashville. With 94 showcasing artists now confirmed, more performers will be announced in the coming months. A list of all confirmed showcasing artists can be found below.

2023 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale at $125 (price will increase to $149 on June 2).

2023 Conference + Festival Passes — which provide access to the daytime educational conference, the evening music festival plus all sanctioned special events — are available for $449 to the general public and $349 for Americana Music Association members here. (Price will increase to $499/$399 on June 2.)

Showcasing Artists Confirmed for AMERICANAFEST 2023:

Abby Posner

Adeem the Artist

Amythyst Kiah

The Arcadian Wild

Autumn Nicholas

BAHAMAS

The Band of Heathens

Bella White

Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Blue Water Highway

Bobby Rush

BOWEN*YOUNG

Caitlin Canty

Channing Wilson

Chatham Rabbits

Chris Shiflett

Christian Lopez

Chuck Mead

Colby Acuff

Cory Branan

Dallas Burrow

Dan Tyminski Band

Darling West

Darlingside

Denitia

Dom Flemons

Elles Bailey*

Emily Nenni

Esther Rose

Fantastic Cat

Fruition

Goldpine

Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane

The Grahams

The Hanging Stars

J.R. Carroll

Jack Botts

Jaimee Harris

Jake Kohn

Jeremy Pinnell

Jess Williamson

Jessye DeSilva

JOHNNYSWIM

Jon Muq

JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain

Julie Williams

Kassi Valazza

Kolton Moore

Kyle Tuttle

Laura Cantrell

Leon Timbo

The Lil Smokies

Liv Greene

Lola Kirke

Malin Petterson

Mary Gauthier

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mick Flannery

Mighty Poplar

Mipso

Mya Byrne

Nat Myers

Nick Shoulders

Nigel Wearne

Nolan Taylor

Odie Leigh

Ole Kirkeng

Palmyra

The Panhandlers

Parker Millsap

Philip Bowen

Phillip-Michael Scales

Robbie Fulks

Robert Ellis

Roger Harvey

Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors

Sarah Jarosz

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

The Shootouts

Shovels & Rope

Sons of the East

Steep Canyon Rangers

Summer Dean

Sunny War

SUSTO

Tanner Usrey

Thunderstorm Artis

The Wandering Hearts

The Watson Twins

Willi Carlisle

William Fitzsimmons

William Prince

Wyatt Flores

Yasmin Williams

AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 150 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.

The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards at the Ryman Auditorium.