AMERICANAFEST Announces 44 More Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced an additional 44 showcasing artists to perform at AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 19-23 in Nashville. With 94 showcasing artists now confirmed, more performers will be announced in the coming months. A list of all confirmed showcasing artists can be found below.
2023 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale at $125 (price will increase to $149 on June 2).
2023 Conference + Festival Passes — which provide access to the daytime educational conference, the evening music festival plus all sanctioned special events — are available for $449 to the general public and $349 for Americana Music Association members here. (Price will increase to $499/$399 on June 2.)
Showcasing Artists Confirmed for AMERICANAFEST 2023:
Abby Posner
Adeem the Artist
Amythyst Kiah
The Arcadian Wild
Autumn Nicholas
BAHAMAS
The Band of Heathens
Bella White
Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Blue Water Highway
Bobby Rush
BOWEN*YOUNG
Caitlin Canty
Channing Wilson
Chatham Rabbits
Chris Shiflett
Christian Lopez
Chuck Mead
Colby Acuff
Cory Branan
Dallas Burrow
Dan Tyminski Band
Darling West
Darlingside
Denitia
Dom Flemons
Elles Bailey*
Emily Nenni
Esther Rose
Fantastic Cat
Fruition
Goldpine
Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane
The Grahams
The Hanging Stars
J.R. Carroll
Jack Botts
Jaimee Harris
Jake Kohn
Jeremy Pinnell
Jess Williamson
Jessye DeSilva
JOHNNYSWIM
Jon Muq
JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain
Julie Williams
Kassi Valazza
Kolton Moore
Kyle Tuttle
Laura Cantrell
Leon Timbo
The Lil Smokies
Liv Greene
Lola Kirke
Malin Petterson
Mary Gauthier
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Mick Flannery
Mighty Poplar
Mipso
Mya Byrne
Nat Myers
Nick Shoulders
Nigel Wearne
Nolan Taylor
Odie Leigh
Ole Kirkeng
Palmyra
The Panhandlers
Parker Millsap
Philip Bowen
Phillip-Michael Scales
Robbie Fulks
Robert Ellis
Roger Harvey
Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors
Sarah Jarosz
The Sensational Barnes Brothers
The Shootouts
Shovels & Rope
Sons of the East
Steep Canyon Rangers
Summer Dean
Sunny War
SUSTO
Tanner Usrey
Thunderstorm Artis
The Wandering Hearts
The Watson Twins
Willi Carlisle
William Fitzsimmons
William Prince
Wyatt Flores
Yasmin Williams
AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 150 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.
The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards at the Ryman Auditorium.