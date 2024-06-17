LISTEN: Luke Bryan’s “Mind Of A Country Boy”

Luke Bryan just launched the U.S. leg of his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour”. Listen to “Mind Of A Country Boy” above.

“Mind Of A Country Boy” was written by Luke, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, and Rhett Atkins (The Peach Pickers) and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens. The song is part of new music from Luke expected later this year.

“Every time I get in a room with The Peach Pickers we have so much fun because we have so much in common,” said Luke. “This song not only shows what can run through my mind but also what most us country boys think about on any given day. The girl we love, outdoors, life and not getting above our raising.”

Luke’s “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” features multiple special guests throughout the tour: Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, Vincent Mason, Tucker Wetmore, Dylan Schneider and DJ Rock. The tour boasts two stadium dates this year, Truist Field in Atlanta on August 17 with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25 with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.” The tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets on sale NOW at LukeBryan.com.

Luke Bryan is a five-time Entertainer of the Year and has sold more than 14 million concert tickets during his career.

