Gibson Announces 2023 Scholarship Winners

Gibson guitar, headquartered here in Nashville just announced its annual music scholarship program the Gibson Gives Scholarship, in partnership with the Save The Music Foundation, and has chosen nine young students for 2023. The goal of the Gibson Gives and Save The Music Scholarship is to advance equitable opportunities that help musicians and prospective music students nationwide develop careers in the music industry.

And the winners are:

Gibson–through its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives–has awarded nine music scholarships comprised of cash grants, as well as instruments and gear, allowing meaningful giving directly to high school seniors as they prepare to navigate their post graduate education and future careers.

The Gibson Gives and Save the Music Scholarship program is available to students who are planning to pursue music at a college, university, or music academy. Each recipient receives one acoustic or electric guitar, as well as a $5,000 cash grant to assist in their ​college funding. The Gibson Gives and Save The Music Scholarships alone will result in $67,000.00+ (9 grants of $5,000 and 9 Gibson guitars) in giving to young musicians.

“Music education shaped who I’ve become in life,” says, Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director, Gibson Gives. “The leadership and teamwork developed while participating in music programs will serve young adults for the rest of their lives. We are honored to be in a position to provide these scholarships in support of Save The Music and music education.”

“We are humbled by the continued support from Gibson to promote our shared values of advancing equity in music education and growing opportunities for young creators nationwide,” adds Henry Donahue, Executive Director, Save The Music. “The students receiving these scholarships are inspiring and energizing examples of the power of making music.”