“Georgia On My Mind” Goes From Ryman To Online

More artists have been added to the seventh annual “Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” online concert benefiting the Georgia Music Foundation. The streaming fundraiser will be hosted by Georgia-born musicians – artist/songwriter Brent Cobb and Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls – and held Tuesday, May 26 (8:00 PM/ET; 7:00 PM/CT) via facebook.com/georgiamusic and georgiamusic.org. “Georgia On My Mind” is usually held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The city is a home-away-from-home for numerous Georgia-born singers and songwriters including former hosts The Peach Pickers (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip), who had already turned the reins over to Cobb and Ray this year. But concerns for public safety and stopping the potential spread of COVID-19 prompted organizers to reimagine the charitable event this year as an online affair.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be friends with the folks over at The Georgia Music Foundation for the last seven years,” said Cobb. “They do a lot of good for our state. It’s an honor to host this year’s event along with Amy Ray. We hope to bring a little southern comfort into everyone’s homes during this time.”

Joining the lineup are Brandi Carlile, Caylee Hammack, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Kevn Kinney, and Michelle Malone. Artists previously announced include Caroline Aiken, Tony Arata, John Berry, Kristian Bush’s band Dark Water, Amy Grant, Rutha Harris, John Driskell Hopkins, Indigo Girls, Kalen & Aslyn, Chuck Leavell, Kim Michael Polote, Katie Pruitt, The War & Treaty, Jontavious Willis, Channing Wilson, and Adam Wright.

“Moving the event to an online fundraiser made perfect sense because more artists could participate and many more people could experience the amazing talent that comes from Georgia – or wishes they did,” chuckled Lisa Love, Director of the Georgia Music Foundation. “At times like this, community is central to who we are – and it is this generous community that makes us stronger.”

The Gretsch Company, a fourth-generation musical instruments company headquartered in Pooler, GA, just outside Savannah, is a valued partner in the endeavor. Executive Vice President/CFO Dinah Gretsch, who is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Georgia Music Foundation explained, “The proceeds fund the Foundation’s annual grants for music programs at schools and non-profit organizations all over the state. My husband, Fred, and I believe that the music industry and non-profit organizations like this one will need our support now more than ever, and we’re proud to make it possible to take this concert online and share it with even more people.”

Directed by photographer/filmmaker Curtis Wayne Millard, “Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” will be streamed on facebook.com/georgiamusic and georgiamusic.org. The streaming fundraiser will be a musical and visual love letter to the Peach State, the Georgia Music Foundation, and the programs that are beneficiaries of the funds throughout the state.