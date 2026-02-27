WATCH: Verygently Teams With Ruston Kelly for “How It’s Always Been”

Nashville trio verygently has officially signed with Nettwerk and is wasting no time kicking off its next chapter. Today, the band drops its new single, “How It’s Always Been,” featuring fellow Nashville standout Ruston Kelly — the first taste of their forthcoming debut full-length album. (watch above)

“‘How It’s Always Been’ is about how everything always feels like it’s changing, but somehow you still wind up with the same end result,” the band shares. “Whether it’s a relationship or just life in general. We wrote it with Ruston Kelly and are so stoked to have him sing on it with us. With the production, we wanted it to feel like the early 2000s music we all grew up on, and Jarrad K crushed the vibe with us. We hope the world relates.”

The track showcases the trio’s signature harmony-forward indie rock sound — introspective yet anthemic — with Kelly’s unmistakable vocal adding even more emotional depth.

Formed in early 2024, verygently is the collaborative spark of Nashville singer-songwriters Drew Erwin, Joey Hendricks, and Tristan Bushman. The group quickly made waves with their debut EP DUMBA$$ MODE, earning a reputation for razor-sharp wit, raw vulnerability, and cathartic live performances. After touring alongside artists like Kelly, Augustana, The Band Camino, and The Fray, the band’s airtight harmonies and undeniable chemistry have become their calling card.

In 2025, they returned with their sophomore EP FAME!, produced by Noah Gundersen and recorded to analog tape at the legendary FAME Studios. The project marked a confident evolution in their sound — pairing Bushman’s moody storytelling, Erwin’s soaring melodies, and Hendricks’ ’70s-inspired songwriting into something both fresh and timeless.

verygently wraps its current run with Ruston Kelly tonight in Dallas before heading back out in April to support Kameron Marlowe. With a major label signing, a high-profile collaboration, and a full-length album on the horizon, it’s clear the Nashville trio’s momentum is just getting started.

Look for verygently on Apr 10 in Pelham, TN at The Caverns (w/ Kameron Marlowe).

