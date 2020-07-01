Gabby Barrett Makes History With “Goldmine”

Rising star Gabby Barrett shines brightly as Goldmine officially earns the most first-week debut album streams for any country act in history. With more than 16.1 million on-demand streams since its release on June 19, the album struck gold in both streams and sales. The Warner Music Nashville’s artist makes a bold statement as Goldmine summits the Current Country Album Sales chart and enters in the Top 5 of the Top Country Albums chart with nearly 20,000 equivalents. She is the first debut female to achieve the latter since 2017.

“Wow!!! Oh my gosh, I feel so overwhelmed and so blessed by this first week,” shares Barrett. “Goldmine is truly a representation of who I am as an artist, person and songwriter, so to see this and feel this kind of love and support is just a dream. I am so grateful for my team at Warner Music Nashville and Red Light Management, thank you to them, my husband, family, friends, co-writers, producers and my amazing fans. This would not be possible without you all, so thank you so so much for making this a moment I will never forget.”

Added Warner Music Nashville Chairman & CEO John Esposito: “I am incredibly gratified and deeply humbled that Gabby Barrett barreled past this streaming record with her debut album. From one western Pennsylvanian to another, I couldn’t be one iota prouder of her. I know the entire Warner Music Nashville team looks forward to continuing to make history together.”

The success of Goldmine began with its lead single and Platinum-certified hit “I Hope.” The breakup anthem skyrocketed to No. 1 on the country airplay charts – making Barrett the youngest artist in over two decades to accomplish that feat with a debut single – and is currently rising at both Hot AC and Top 40. It marks its 11th total week reigning atop Nielsen’s country on-demand overall streaming chart, and it is currently the second most-streamed country song of the year. Her current single “The Good Ones” is quickly following suit as it connects with country radio listeners. Barrett performed both songs and more during her LIVE FROM THE GOLDMINE album release celebration (6/23). Check it out above. SiriusXM will also re-air the event as a nationwide radio special later this month.

The Billboard short-listed GRAMMY contender touts writing credits on 12 of 13 songs on the buzzed-about debut. Barrett teamed up with Nashville mainstay songwriters Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband, Jon Nite, Josh Osborne and more to craft the stories she aimed to tell. Ross Copperman and Zach Kale, both featured as songwriters, co-produced Goldmine with additional production by Jimmy Robbins, Sam Martin and Bryan Fowler on select tracks.