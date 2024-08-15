Matt Stell Surprises Fans With Pop-Up Performance At Ole Red
Yesterday, Busch Light blew it out in downtown Nashville at Ole Red and surprised Country fans with an impromptu performance by multi-platinum Country star Matt Stell.

Coming right off the heels of releasing his debut album Born Lonely, Stell rocked the house with a set full of hits such as his current chart-rising single “Breakin’ in Boots” and 2X platinum, #1 smash “Prayed for You.” There was plenty of cold Busch Light to go around, and fans were stoked to see one of their favorite artists. The Arkansas native’s number one fan, his mom, even made the journey from his home state to take in the pop-up show. Matt made his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 27, 2019 and has been killing it ever since.

Busch Light has been popping up in bars across Broadway all summer long with surprise performances by artists from its iconic Busch Country roster, inclusive of Ashley Cooke, Austin Snell, Riley Green and more.

