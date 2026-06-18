BMI Christian Awards Set for July 22 on Music Row

BMI has announced that the 2026 BMI Christian Awards will take place July 22 at the organization’s Nashville offices, bringing together many of Christian music’s top songwriters, publishers and industry leaders for an evening celebrating the genre’s biggest songs and creators.

Hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill and Leslie Roberts, BMI’s Assistant Vice President of Creative in Nashville, the private event will honor the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the previous year. The evening will also recognize the industry’s top achievers with the presentation of BMI’s Christian Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year and Publisher of the Year awards.

“Christian music has the powerful ability to bring people together, anchor faith and offer hope when we need it most,” Roberts said. “These creators craft the soundtracks to people’s lives and spiritual journeys. As the genre continues to expand and create deeper connections, we are incredibly eager to welcome our BMI family back to Music Row and celebrate the impact that these songwriters and publishers have made this past year.”

The annual event has become one of the most anticipated gatherings within Nashville’s Christian music community, spotlighting the songwriters and publishers whose work has resonated with audiences across radio, streaming platforms and churches around the world.

Guests will begin the evening with a VIP reception before enjoying a formal dinner sponsored by Studio Bank. In addition to the awards presentations, attendees can expect special live performances from some of Christian music’s leading artists and songwriters.

Held in the heart of Music Row, the BMI Christian Awards continue to highlight Nashville’s role as a major creative hub for Christian and inspirational music while honoring the writers behind many of the genre’s most impactful songs.

Additional information about the BMI Christian Awards is available through BMI, with event coverage, winners and photos expected to be released following the ceremony.

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