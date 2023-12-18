Dan + Shay Join Spotify Billionaires Club

Dan + Shay can call themselves ‘billionaires’ on Spotify, having crossed the 1 billion streams mark, a rarity that only a handful of country artists have achieved.

“A billion is a difficult number to comprehend in general, but to know that one song has been streamed over a billion times on a single platform is just incredible,” says Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay. “We’re grateful for everyone who had a hand in creating 10,000 Hours, and everyone who took the time to listen. Here’s to a billion more!”

It’s been an incredible year (aka 8,460 hours) for the guys, who shared their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, this fall, following the release of their revelatory short film, The Drive. The video documented Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney giving a soul-baring review of the struggles and triumphs they faced behind closed doors during some of the most successful recent years of their career.

Co-produced by the duo’s Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks, Bigger House features songs written and recorded during their journey back to solid ground, including their latest hit single “Save Me The Trouble.” Currently Top 5 and climbing rapidly, the track was welcomed at country radio as the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022 and marked the duo’s largest career add day ever.