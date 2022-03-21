Flat River Band Signs With Triple Crown Management

Country Trio Flat River Band has announced they have signed a management agreement with Doc Gonzales, Triple Crown Management. The trio of brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo Sitze, have a wealth of musical talent and experience, having played and toured with their family’s band since they were very young.

The band is presently releasing songs and official videos from their five-song EP, Sights and Sounds with the current single “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love” charting at number 45 on the Country Music Billboard Indicator Chart.

“I am very lucky and honored to be a part of the careers of these very talented brothers and together we can move forward to the next level with Flat River Band and a new spring single on the way,” stated Triple Crown Management – Doc Gonzales.

“We are looking forward to working with Triple Crown Management and sharing our talents to a larger audience and new opportunities,” expressed Flat River Band. “Doc’s past record reflects his dedication to his clients and his ability to take them beyond expectations.”

With Triple Crown Management now on board, Flat River Band’s extended team also includes Cover Paige Booking (booking agency), B! Noticed Public Relations (PR) and Triple Crown Promotions, LLC (radio promotion).