First Round Of Performers Revealed For 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

CMT today revealed the first round of performances set to light up Music City for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11th (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT). This marks the inaugural broadcast of Paramount’s signature country music tentpole on the CBS Television Network; the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The first slate of performers includes:

Kelsea Ballerini (“Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year”)

Kane Brown (“Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year”)

Luke Combs (“Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year”)

Cody Johnson (“Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year”)

Miranda Lambert (“Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year”)

Little Big Town

Maren Morris (“Video of the Year”, “Female Video of the Year”) + Ryan Hurd

Carly Pearce (“Collaborative Video of the Year,” “CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year”)

Cole Swindell (“Video of the Year”) + Lainey Wilson (“Video of the Year,” “CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year”)

Keith Urban

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last week, nominations for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS were revealed, with Kane Brown leading the star-studded nominations with four nods; co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson follow close behind with three each. Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer also received their first CMT recognition, with 10 total first-time nominees across all categories. Carrie Underwood remains the most decorated artist in CMT history with 23 wins, as she readies to compete for two additional trophies: her 10th “Video of the Year” win and “Collaborative Video of the Year,” both for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.