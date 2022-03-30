First Night Of Tin Pan South In The Books

The 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival started off the week with its first night of shows last night. Venues across Music City were filled with emotion as songwriters shared stories behind their hit songs. Over 400 songwriters are scheduled to perform spanning approximately 90 shows during this year’s Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival running through Saturday, April 2.

There were several special surprise appearances worth noting that took place during last night’s shows – Maddie Font (Maddie & Tae) at The Lounge at City Winery (stage sponsored by Aloompa), Matt Thomas (Parmalee) at Analog at Hutton Hotel, Harper Grace (American Idol) who appeared at The Station Inn (stage sponsored by Tennessee Entertainment Commission), and Heath Sanders and Adam Wood who took the stage at the early show at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole.

Some highlights for tonight’s rounds include the Songs for Sound benefit show at Elliston Place Soda Shop, 9 PM CST. Songs for Sound is the official charity of the 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriter’s Festival 2022 – they use a passionate and compelling story about hearing loss and music to create awareness, increase access, and encourage action surrounding hearing loss. SFS aims to serve 250k people by 2025. The lineup includes Eric Dodd, Makayla Lynn, and Jason Tucker.

Additional shows include: John Byron, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Dozzi, and Griffen Palmer at Hard Rock Cafe (stage sponsored by Musicnotes), the Lauren Mascitti and Friends show featuring Linda Davis, Lauren Mascitti, Lang Scott, and Bill Whyte at The Station Inn (stage sponsored by Tennessee Entertainment Commission), Andy Albert, Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton, and Kendell Marvel at The Lounge at City Winery (stage sponsored by Aloompa), Danny Myrick, Kylie Sackley, and Mason Thornley at The Bluebird Cafe (stage sponsored by Academy of Country Music), and the Songs Meet Symphony round featuring Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley and recently announced special guest Chris DeStefano at 3rd & Lindsley (stage sponsored by Visit Music City).

Tin Pan South Fast Access passes are nearly sold out, but at-the-door cash admission will be available for individual shows that have not reached venue capacity. For up-to-date lineups, tickets, venues, schedules, and other festival information, download the free Festival App or visit www.tinpansouth.com.