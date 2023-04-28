LISTEN: Amy Grant’s “What You Heard”

New music from six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant is available today with the release of her latest single and lyric video, “What You Heard.” (listen above) Available across all DSP’s today, the track follows Grant’s first release in over a decade, the song “Trees We’ll Never See,” which NPR called, “a testament to Grant’s taste and temperament,” and on which she “sings in a voice that’s turned amber with time.” Grant recently sang the track during an Earth Day event with Pepperdine University as they planted fruit trees at the Frederick K. C. Price III Christian School campus, Pepperdine’s original location (photo below).

Co-written with Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean, Grant speaks of the important message of “What You Heard,” saying, “This song came directly from a therapy session with one of my kids. Sharing a bloodline with someone does not guarantee a relationship. Relationship requires showing up and listening. It takes practice to build a better communication tool kit and on the other side, sharpen our receptors; but it’s worth the effort to keep trying, to keep communicating. At 62 I still have a lot to learn.”

“There’s a reason Amy is a hall of fame writer,” GRAMMY-winning co-writer Natalie Hemby adds in talking about the songwriting session with Grant. “She takes her personal experiences and runs them through a lens we can all see through and relate to. The day that she, Barry, and I wrote this, she was sharing her own missteps in some of her closest relationships… how you think you think your words are reaching out to someone, when, in fact, they are only pushing them away. It was deeply personal for her, but I found it was deeply personal for me too.”

Grant will wrap her spring tour run on May 9, followed by a handful of summer shows leading up to the completion of 70 performances across the U.S. in 2023. Also recently announced was one of Music City’s most treasured traditions with Grant and husband Vince Gill’s beloved “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.