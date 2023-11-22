Epiphone Announces “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard

Nashville based Epiphone, has announced its next global release in partnership with Kirk Hammett, guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling band, Metallica. In partnership with the Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone has collaborated with Kirk to create “Greeny” for a worldwide audience to enjoy. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard represents a new era of premium features for Epiphone, from being the first production Epiphones since the ‘80s to feature the world-renowned Gibson open-book headstock, down to the inclusion of Gibson pickups and electronics, single piece necks, and mother of pearl inlays. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard is now available at all Authorized Epiphone dealers.

“I think Greeny is a guitar of the people and this is an amazing opportunity for more players to experience the spirit of Greeny.”

–Kirk Hammett

“Kirk worked with us every step of the way to ensure this Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop ‘Greeny’ model has the same sound and feel as his legendary original guitar,” says Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson Brands. “It was extremely important for him that we get it right. I know that we’ve done him proud because he couldn’t–and still can’t–stop playing the prototype. Our Epiphone and Gibson Custom Shop teams are continually collaborating and elevating materials and ideas, and our forthcoming Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop-level Epiphone models will also feature the open-book Gibson headstock shape. This version of ‘Greeny’ is undeniable, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to market.”

The story of “Greeny” is shrouded in mystery, but few guitars are as illustrious. Greeny is one of the most iconic original Les Paul™ Standards ever made, with a unique sound as recognizable as the guitar itself. Previously owned by Peter Green, it was used throughout his time with Fleetwood Mac and later sold to Gary Moore, who used it for three decades with Thin Lizzy and as a solo artist. Now owned by Kirk Hammett, Greeny has passed through the hands of three legendary guitarists. Its distinctive sound is partly from the out-of-phase middle switch position due to the neck pickup’s reversed magnetic-polarity.