Drew & Ellie Holcomb Bring Christmas Show To Schermerhorn

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have shared the news that they will head out in February 2024 on their “Feels Like Home” US tour. The upcoming run continues the couple’s tradition of joining forces for “An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb” headline trek each year and follows their annual Neighborly Christmas shows in Nashville and Memphis in December. The husband and wife duo are best known for their Americana and folk tunes that weave stories of life, love, hope, and resilience. 2024’s “Feels Like Home” tour takes its name from one of the couple’s most beloved tunes and the February run will have Drew & Ellie sharing old and new songs.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full- time member. The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Drew and the band released nine studio albums, including their more recent “Strangers No More” LP in June 2023.​

While pursuing separate and equally successful career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally – adding three children to their family – and professionally – putting out singles, an EP and 2022’s Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album, as well as touring together regularly and of course putting on their annual sold – out Christmas shows . Catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb live on their “Feels Like Home” tour Dec. 21 right here in Nashville at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

