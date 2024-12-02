Cody Jinks Announces 2025 Hippies And Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks announced his 2025 Hippies and Cowboys Tour alongside his upcoming project, Cody Jinks Sings Lefty Frizzell, a tribute album to the late honky-tonk legend, Lefty Frizzell which includes covers of many fan-favorite tracks including, “If You’ve Got The Money I’ve Got The Time.” Giving the songs new life, Jinks takes the music, a cornerstone of traditional country and honky-tonk and makes it his own with the same sincerity and emotional depth that captured fans throughout Lefty’s career.

“It’s a really divided time in our nation,” Jinks says. “But we’ve always been the type of band where we’ve wanted everybody. And so next year, it’s going to be a statement of, ‘Man, we’re just an American band.’ That’s what we are. We’re a honky-tonk band. We’re American music. You have country rock, rhythm and blues, all in one. We’re hippies, we’re cowboys—and we’re everything in between.”

The upcoming tour includes a stops in Franklin, TN, at the First Band Amphitheater. GET TICKETS HERE.

To date he’s released ten full-length albums that regularly chart near the top of Billboard Country and Independent albums charts and have staying power, to the tune of 3.5 billion streams across platforms and eight songs certified Platinum or Gold. In recognition of this hard work, Jinks was named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—the second time he’s received this honor.

