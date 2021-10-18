Elvie Shane Scores His First Number 1

Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane is celebrating a major milestone, as his debut single “My Boy” hits the No. 1 spot on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week. Co-written by Shane with Russell Sutton, Nick Columbia and Lee Starr, the song was born from the bond Shane shares with his stepson and has continued to capture the hearts of those it has resonated with.

“I read a quote by Walt Disney the day I signed with my record label that said ‘Whatever we accomplish belongs to our entire group, a tribute to our combined effort,’” shared Shane. “That still rings true today. I’m so thankful that group has grown to include Country Music Radio. For such a personal debut song like ‘My Boy’ to go number one means the world to me and my family. Huge thank you to all my champions out there.”

Shane just announced that his debut full length album Backslider will be released on October 29, and is available to pre-order now here. Shane co-wrote the cohesive set, painting a sonic “bigger picture” of not just himself, but life in small-town America – just as gritty as it is graceful. The album tells the story full of backroad turns, from straight aways to backslides, of Shane’s life journey, with each song revealing different chapters and sounds as distinctive as its maker.

A native of small-town Kentucky, early touchstones like Dwight Yoakam, Steve Earle and John Fogerty joined Wheelhouse Records’ Elvie Shane’s Gospel roots to form the bedrock of his taste – along with R&B classics like The Temptations and modern superstars like Eminem. And after a fateful Baptist revival came through town, he joined a band as a front man. Shane initially captured attention with a viral social media moment with “My Boy,” that has since become his signature and debut No. One single. Shane’s debut EP, “County Roads” was released earlier this year. His picture-based lyrics and knack for storytelling lead to his signing with UTA and he has since opened for Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Brothers Osborne Brett Young, Walker Hayes, and Lady A, to name a few. Shane also just wrapped a stint on the road opening for Brooks & Dunn on their 2021 Reboot Tour.