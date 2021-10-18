Jack White Releases First New Solo Music In Nearly 4 Years

Nashvillian Jack White is back with his first new solo music in nearly four years. The incendiary “Taking Me Back ” (Third Man Records) is available digitally worldwide now. The single, produced by White at Third Man Studios in Nashville, features the 12x GRAMMY winner on all vocals and instruments. Additionally, the hard rocking “Taking Me Back” arrives paired with a genuinely gentler version aptly titled “Taking Me Back (Gently).” Both versions are joined by new visuals, premiering today at White’s official YouTube channel.

“Taking Me Back” can also be heard in the just-unveiled video game trailer for Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, along with footage from the game in the newly premiered lyric video for the song. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard delivers World War II experience as players will rise on every front when the game launches worldwide on November 5. The title is the newest release from the Call of Duty® franchise that’s sold over 400 million copies around the world.