Chuck McDowell Acquires Largest Stake In Nashville Kats

The Nashville Arena Sports, LLC, ownership group of the Nashville Kats, announced that Middle Tennessee native Chuck McDowell as its newest partner. McDowell is now the largest individual stakeholder in the Kats and has also been named Chairman of the arena football franchise.

“When I look at investment opportunities I consider three things: are good people involved, will it be fun and will it make money,” said McDowell, a Nashville area native. “The Kats check all of these boxes. With our great team in place and the continued growth of Middle Tennessee, I believe the Kats are well positioned for long-term success… and we are certainly going to have fun along the way.”

McDowell joins the Nashville Kats ownership group which includes Tamara Dadd Alan, Founding Partner & CEO; Nancy Eckert, Founding Partner and COO/General Counsel; former Tennessee Titans Head Coach Jeff Fisher, Partner & President of Football Operations; and Greg Pogue, Partner & VP for Community Relations.

“The Nashville Kats organization is thrilled to welcome Chuck McDowell, a pillar of the Nashville community and visionary businessman. His enthusiasm for the sport and commitment to the community are in perfect alignment with our franchise’s core principles and values,” says Dadd Alan.

McDowell, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, is well known in the Nashville community as the Chairman of Wesley, LLC and the founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group, a consumer rights advocacy company that specializes in timeshare cancellations. Wesley Financial Group has helped more than 35,000 families escape their timeshare mortgage debt and was recognized in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies.

In 2021, McDowell launched Wesley Mortgage to provide mortgage services with a strong presence in Middle Tennessee. The company is recognized as the Official Mortgage Provider of the Tennessee Titans and was named as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023 by the Nashville Business Journal.

McDowell purchased Medical House Calls, a concierge urgent care medical practice in 2023. The company provides services throughout Middle Tennessee and has now expanded to the 30A area of Florida.

The Kats will play 10 regular-season games this season with five home games at the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. The season opener versus the Minnesota Myth is slated for Saturday, April 27. The Kats also play the Georgia Force on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18 at the new F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville, Tenn. Tickets are available to purchase here: www.thenashvillekats.com/tickets.

