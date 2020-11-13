Doug Supernaw 2.18.17 © Moments By Moser Photography

Doug Supernaw Passes

Doug Supernaw was diagnosed in February 2019 with Advanced Stage IV lung and bladder cancer and after aggressive treatment, the cancer spread to his brain and spine and placed in Hospice care in October of 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home in Texas today. He was 60. After several years performing as a local musician throughout the state of Texas, he signed with BNA Records in 1993.

Supernaw released four studio albums: Red and Rio Grande (1993), Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Mind (1994), You Still Got Me (1995), and Fadin’ Renegade (1999), as well as two compilation albums, 1997’s The Encore Collection, and 2017’s Greatest Hits. Between 1993 and 1996, he charted 11 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including “I Don’t Call Him Daddy”, his only number one single in late 1993.

