Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & Debbie Harry Team Up

Jerry Holthouse January 6, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

Yesterday, an all-star cast of iconic singers including Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry announce the upcoming release of the new single “Gonna Be You” from the Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY. Listen to a preview of the song above and watch the trailer for the movie below.

The song is written by iconic Honorary Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren to be released on January 20th via R.A.F/BMG.

The Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award® winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award® winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theaters February 3, 2023.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” says Warren. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

