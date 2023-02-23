Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Raise $200,000 For St. Jude

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots celebrated a sold-out 6th Annual Million Dollar Show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium last night, raising $200,000 and counting for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to performances from Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, the show included performances from Parker McCollum, Randy Houser, Deana Carter, Michelle Branch, The Wreckers, Madeline Edwards, and Dave’s Highway. Fans enjoyed several surprise guests including Dierks Bentley, Creed’s Scott Stapp, Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Morgan Evans, and Jake Owen.

Members of multi-platinum trio Lady A, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, first took the stage to perform a recently released solo song from Kelley, “As Far As You Could” as well as Lady A’s “Love Don’t Live Here.” Kelley and Haywood were then joined by a special guest, Addie Pratt, a former patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and country music enthusiast. Addie sang an original song she wrote with Kelley, Haywood, and producer Nathan Chapman titled “The Woman That I Am,” with Kelley and Haywood providing musical support to accompany her on stage.





Towards the end of the show, Bones was also surprised with an award presented by country hitmaker Jake Owen and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to recognize his avid support of the organization. Since 2014, Bobby Bones and The Bobby Bones Show have raised over $22 million for the cause. Additionally, the all-star, sold-out event was recorded for an upcoming broadcast on The Circle Network and on iHeartRadio with broadcast dates to be announced soon.

In addition to his work surrounding the Million Dollar Show, Bones is gearing up to guest host The Rich Eisen Show next week and recently served as co-host of this year’s Live from E!: Grammys red carpet alongside E!’s Laverne Cox.