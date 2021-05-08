Dierks Bentley Announces ” Beers On Me Tour”

After selling out his warm-up dive bar tour in minutes, Dierks Bentley announces details today behind his upcoming amphitheater run the 2021 BEERS ON ME TOUR. Bentley will kick off the cross-country trek with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum on Aug. 13th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

No word of Nashville stop on this tour . . . yet.

Watch Bentley, Green and McCollum’s live performance of Jerry Reed’s iconic hit “Eastbound & Down” above.