Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation To Provide Christmas Gifts For Foster Kids

The Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation (DCCMF) has teamed up with the local community to spread holiday cheer throughout Dickson County. DCCMF purchased presents for more than 120 children in foster care in Dickson County to help ensure everyone will have a very Merry Christmas. Gifts include bicycles and power wheels assembled by local firefighters; students from Creek Wood and Dickson County High Schools wrapped presents prior to being delivered to foster care families.

“I’m thrilled that everyone came together to make Christmas brighter for children in foster care in Dickson County – from the firefighters to high school students, so many people gave of their time to contribute to this special cause,” shared Dickson County resident, country music entertainer and Army veteran, Craig Morgan.

“It starts with a single wish list from each child, then the community, DCS and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation work side by side to ensure the foster children have their wishes fulfilled,” said Department of Children’s Services’ Jackie (Hopkins) Poteet. “For some of these children, these gifts under a tree on Christmas morning is a first ­— first real Nike shoes, first bicycle, first Barbie house or first necklace. Those items mean so much to these children who have never had it before. Craig Morgan has found a way to spread some happiness to over 120 foster care children and how amazing is that!”