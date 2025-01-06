 


Ben Goldsmith Announces Three-Month Chief's Residency

Chief’s on Broadway is joining forces with Nashville-based singer/songwriter and Free Flight Records artist Ben Goldsmith for a special three-month long residency beginning February, 5th with special guests Jon Green, Alex Hope, and Verygently. The ticketed shows offer fans of all ages the opportunity to experience Goldsmith’s one-of-a-kind, high energy performances in the Neon Steeple, Chief’s state of the art concert venue. A 2024 Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch, Goldsmith has worked with some of songwriting’s biggest names and will be bringing his dynamic sound to the stage for an unforgettable and intimate event.
  
“Finding a place in Nashville, that not only supports my artistic vision but allows me to spend my days crafting music in the studio and then hop down to Broadway to perform and try out those songs in the same night, is a formula for creating truly magical musical moments,” Goldsmith shares.  

Goldsmith released his most recent album, The Start of Something Beautiful, in Sept. 2024. He developed the LP with celebrated creators such as Rick Nowels (Lana Del Rey), Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Alec Benjamin), and Peter Fenn (Myles Smith, Deyaz) to name a few. The 19-year-old has writing credits on every track and produced nearly half the record.

