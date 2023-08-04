LOCASH Signs With Edgehill Music Publishing

Country duo LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – have inked a global publishing deal with Edgehill Music Publishing.

“We’re excited to team up and sign with Edgehill Music Publishing. From the second we walked through the door, we knew Edgehill felt like home to us and all our songs,” shares Brust. “The team feels more like family and in the ever-changing world of music, the Edgehill atmosphere feels successful, limitless, and creative!”

Lucas agrees, “We’re pumped to be a part of this new venture with Edgehill Music Publishing. There are so many songs to write and stories to live! It’s a positive energy over there, which is what LOCASH is all about.”

As chart-topping songwriters, they have written hits for other artists including Keith Urban’s #1 “You Gonna Fly,” and Tim McGraw’s Top 10 “Truck Yeah,” as well as new releases like “Tap That” off Chris Janson’s recent album, THE OUTLAW SIDE OF ME. Known for platinum breakout “I Love This Life” and their first #1 with GOLD “I Know Somebody,” they’ve earned two acclaimed albums, two #1s, and three RIAA-certified (PLATINUM and GOLD) singles to their credit, with over 815 MILLION global on-demand streams since 2015. With their loud-and-proud anthem “Three Favorite Colors” as their current release, they’ve also delivered back-to-back high-profile collaborations with “Let It Slide” (Leslie Jordan, Blanco Brown, LOCASH) and “Beach Boys” (feat. The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston).

“Preston and Chris are some of the hardest working guys we know, and are beyond talented,” adds Tara Joseph, Co-Founder of Edgehill Music Publishing. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to work together and to have them a part of the Edgehill family.”

LOCASH is signed to BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records and represented by Red Light Management.