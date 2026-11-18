Darius Rucker returned to Nashville this week for a special screening of his new Hulu documentary, Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie. The film premiered at No. 1 on Hulu’s Top 15 Movies Today and received a hometown-style celebration Tuesday, Nov. 17, ahead of the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

Director Jason Bergh introduced the screening, followed by a Q&A featuring Rucker and executive producer Robin Roberts. During the conversation, Rucker discussed the importance of telling his story honestly and including the people who supported him from the beginning.

“[Jason Bergh] let me tell the truth, then he went and found the people to back up the truth,” Rucker told Roberts. “People who were really there from the beginning who believed in me – that was the truth of the story. They all knew the hill we had to climb, and they were going to climb it with me.”

Among those attending the Nashville premiere were Rucker’s Hootie & the Blowfish bandmate Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, actor and musician Charles Esten, comedian John Crist and Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

Rucker also appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, to discuss the documentary and his career.

The feature-length film looks back at more than four decades in music, tracing Rucker’s journey from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, to international success with Hootie & the Blowfish and his award-winning career in Country Music. A two-time Grammy winner with the band, Rucker went on to earn another Grammy as a solo artist, establishing himself as a successful crossover artist.

Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie explores the personal and professional milestones, challenges and relationships that helped shape his journey.

The documentary is streaming now on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ in select international markets.