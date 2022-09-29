Dan Tyminski Signes With 8 Track Entertainment

Dan Tyminski, has signed a recording contract with 8 Track Entertainment. 8 Track’s President, Noah Gordon, said Tyminski’s first single for the label, “Hey Brother,” a global smash originally recorded with Swedish DJ Avicii, will be released this fall. Currently on tour with The Dan Tyminski Band, Tyminski will co-host the 33rd IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards with Ronnie Bowman on September 29, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Noah Gordon’s roots in bluegrass, and his passion for music, have me excited to be working with him and his team,” commented Tyminski.

“Dan’s musicianship and unrivalled artistry speaks for itself,” said Gordon. “He is carrying on the tradition of those legendary bluegrass and Americana acts that have paved the way and he continues to bridge the gap for the next generation.”

Tyminski hit the road this year on tour with The Dan Tyminski Band in support of his recently released EP celebrating Tony Rice’s legacy – One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute To Tony Rice. The Dan Tyminski Band is comprised of Harry Clark (mandolin), Maddie Denton (fiddle), Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) and Gaven Largent (dobro). Tyminiski has also been in the studio recording a new album scheduled for release early in 2023.