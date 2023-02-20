Jelly Roll Announces His “Backroad Baptism” Tour

After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks – ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 – with his single, “Son Of A Sinner,” multi-genre Jelly Roll today announced his Backroad Baptism Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city arena tour kicks off on Friday, July 28th. Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers. As previously announced, Jelly Roll will also open on several dates as direct support for Eric Church.

The Backroad Baptism Tour comes after a momentous year for Jelly Roll. The chart-topping artist scored his first No. 1 on Country radio with his debut Country single “Son Of A Sinner” and earned a two-week Rock No. 1. More recently, he released “she” as well as his current radio hit, “NEED A FAVOR” — both from his highly forthcoming album. Having independently amassed more than 4 Billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and continues to sell-out venues across the United States-recently playing to more than 16,000 fans at his sold-out show hometown venue at Bridgestone Arena. His 2020 single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights – has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA – and continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans “therapeutic music.”