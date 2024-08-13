John Oates To Be Honored With BMI’s Troubadour Award

BMI will recognize music legend, and Nashvillian, John Oates, for his mastery of the American musical landscape by presenting him with its coveted Troubadour Award on Sept. 16th. The prestigious accolade recognizes a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community as their craft continues to set the pace for generations to follow. As one half of the best-selling rock duo of all time (Hall and Oates), Oates’ massive popularity spans across five decades, generations and listening formats as he continues to carve a significant presence in Nashville and beyond.

“John Oates has enriched Nashville and its music scene with his special blend of soulful storytelling and guitar playing,” BMI Nashville’s VP of Creative, Clay Bradley said. “His influence has elevated our community to be more accepting and open to all genres of music. We are proud to honor him as this year’s BMI Troubadour.”

After moving to Nashville in 2010, Oates rekindled his passion for music by revisiting his inspirations historic roots. Opening a pathway to write self-produced music that captures the essence of Nashville’s Americana community, he has released eight solo albums including his most recent release, Reunion. The legend’s roots infused footprint continued to rise following notable performances at Newport Folk Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, Pilgrimage Music Festival and AMERICANAFEST. In 2013, Oates and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, curated the Bonnaroo SuperJam and he was also the creator and executive producer for the 7908 Aspen Songwriters Festival, which evolved into a national streaming charity fundraising event called Oates Song Fest 7908.

Since his 1972 affiliation with BMI, Oates has been named a BMI Icon for his unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers. He has also received 10 BMI Pop Awards and 30 BMI Million-Air awards for 7x “Maneater,” 5x “I Can’t Go For That,” 3x “Out Of Touch,” 5x “Sara Smile,” 5x “She’s Gone” and 5x “You Make My Dreams Come True.” As a member of Hall & Oates he has scored 10 No. One records, over 20 Top 40 hits and has recorded 21 albums, which have sold over 80 million units making them the most successful duo in rock history, as well as members of The Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The invitation-only event will include unforgettable tribute performances and commemorative speeches by special guests during a cocktail reception and dinner. Oates joins the ranks of past Troubadour Award recipients including Billy Gibbons, John Hiatt, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen and Lucinda Williams. Falling on the eve of AMERICANAFEST, the night serves as a homecoming for BMI’s Americana family of artists and is sponsored by Dickel, Gibson, WP Global and YETI.

