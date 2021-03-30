Crime Fighter/Hitmaker Jeff Carson Is Back On The Charts

Jeff Carson and MCC/Curb Records take us back in time with the re-release of the 2003 duet with Lisa Brokop titled, “God Save The World.” The nearly 20-year-old inspiring song takes center stage as a single once again, proving its timeless lyrics are just as powerful today as they ever were. “God Save The World” recently earned its well-deserved spot as MC1 Nashville’s top 35 Music Row single. That release drew the attention of Mike Curb to rekindle a new partnership with Carson, re-releasing the original recording with Brokop.

Igniting hope for the future, while offering comfort in the present with an assurance that things are getting better, this track relates to every listener from start to finish. “God Save The World” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now.

“I’m excited about the re-release of “God Save The World” from the earlier recording with Lisa Brokop,” shares Carson. “I have always loved Lisa’s voice and have always thought this version sounds wonderful. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have a new release on Curb records. They brought me to the dance.”

The former number one record holder leads a life of giving evident throughout his country music career, which Carson gave up to serve his local community as a police officer in Franklin, Tennessee after the tragedy of 9/11. The heartfelt lyrics are a reflection of Carson’s compassionate nature in times of conflict and confusion. Carson, paired with the re-release of “God Save the World” provides lasting peace of mind and desired salvation to listeners all around the globe.

“Music has been and will always be my first passion,” expresses Carson. “I was just fortunate enough to have a law enforcement career to fall back on. That was always my second passion.”