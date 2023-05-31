Brian Kelley Most Added At Country Radio

Brian Kelley marks his first time in the coveted most-added position at Country radio as a solo artist with 80 first-week stations launching “See You Next Summer” yesterday (5/30). Watch his reaction here. Tapping the rush of a summertime fling that turns into more, the David Garcia, Michael Hardy, and Hillary Lindsey-penned lyrics capture a part-time hookup lasting longer than just one season.

Produced by Dann Huff, this is Kelley’s first song serviced to Country radio as a solo artist via Big Machine Records. “See You Next Summer” tells the tale of a modern-day “Danny” and “Sandy.” Detailing a red-hot romance that was never meant to last, the main character falls head-over-boots and doesn’t want it to stop – even as vacation ends, and the unexpected lovers face going their separate ways. But as the sun sets one last time, can they say goodbye? (listen above)

Celebrating the single release with two major appearances in his home state of Florida this past weekend, the former collegiate pitcher threw the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays game in Tampa Bay Saturday (5/27) – watch here. On Sunday (5/28), the Ormond Beach native made his anticipated headline return to the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell in Daytona Beach. Making the stage debut of “See You Next Summer,” he also performed his patriotic “American Spirit” in honor of the veterans in attendance for Memorial Day.

Kelley will make a trifecta of appearances during CMA Fest in Nashville, TN. On June 7, he’ll join the 50th Anniversary of CMA Fest panel guests Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, and Bill Anderson for the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Conversation at Marathon Music Works. Then, on June 9, he’ll perform at the Spotify House at Ole Red. With the event date to be released soon, Kelley will cap the weekend hosting “Brian Kelley and Friends” with American Songwriter’s Editor-In-Chief Lisa Konicki on the CMA Close Up Stage at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Fans can expect a Q&A with Kelley, plus an intimate songwriters round with his special guests.