Thomas Day Announces Full-length Project Out October 27th

Nashville-based pop singer and songwriter Thomas Day announces his full-length project, Love Me For Another Day, out October 27th on Arista Records. The project will include hits like “Not My Job Anymore” and “Gravity” (lyric video out today – watch above). “I Don’t Wanna Leave Just Yet,” will be out this Friday, September 29th.

“This isn’t my debut album. Those words come with a lot of extra meaning and I’m not there yet. This project is a collection of songs that I wrote and recorded when I was 18 and 19, trying to figure out the kind of artist I want to be,” Thomas explains of Love Me For Another Day. “It’s a snapshot of my absolute bleeding heart and I hope you can find some comfort and healing in these songs the way I did while making them.”

This Fall, Thomas will be taking his heartfelt anthems on the road with his first-ever headline tour. Look for Day at City Winery Nashville on Nov 7.

Thomas Day has quickly emerged as one of pop’s most exciting new acts. After taking off on TikTok with his captivating covers, he signed to Arista Records in 2021 and has continued to evolve into a fully-fledged pop star.

Thomas realized music was his future at the age of just 9 years old when he started participating in musical theater productions. Upon entering high school, the Tennessee native found another outlet in football, becoming his school’s star kicker and earning multiple college scholarship offers upon graduating earlier this year. But in 2021, Thomas made the ultimate decision to fully commit to a career in music. Now with over 130 million global streams, 800K monthly listeners, and 7 million social followers, it’s clear that Thomas Day chose the right path.