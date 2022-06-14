Craig Campbell’s 8th Annual Cornhole Challenge Raises $25,000

Craig Campbell hosted his 8th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge at Nashville’s famous Losers Bar & Grill last week and raised more than $25,000 for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). This year’s winners were Andrew Millsaps, half of music duo Neon Union, and John Smyth, a loving caregiver for his sister Denise who was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC).

“I play a lot of cornhole, usually three to five tournaments a week,” said Smyth. “When my sister, Denise was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, Fight CRC was the first place I went to find resources. There I saw a link for the Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge and just had to register. I’m used to winning cash prizes when I play, but winning with Andrew Millsaps was more rewarding than any amount of money because it was for my sister.”

In attendance alongside Campbell was his wife Mindy, annual attendee Jerrod Niemann, Chuck Wicks, Ryan Charles, Abby Anderson, Alexandra Kay, Holly Stocks, Drew Baldridge, Heath Sanders, Thomas Mac, Ian Munsick, Leo Brooks, Lucas Hoge, and Ethan Payne.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many people come out to support this event,” said Craig. “I have to give a huge thank you to all of my artist and celebrity friends who came out to play, all of our wonderful sponsors, volunteers, and all of the amazing friends and family behind the scenes who make this happen.”

Craig’s father passed away with colorectal cancer at age 36, and he, his friends and family have now raised over $354,000 for Fight CRC. Learn more about Fight Colorectal Cancer at www.FightCRC.org.