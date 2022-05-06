Country Rocker Tim Montana Drops “Reno”

Country rocker Tim Montana today releases his new project, Reno via Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group. The six-song set is a follow up to his 2021 Long Shots and leans even further into Tim’s distinct sound, blending Country with Rock to deliver a collection that embraces hard and fast-living, the American experience and the blue-collar way. Listen to Reno, produced by Michael Knox and Micah Wilshire above.

“When I die, this will be the music I’ll be most proud of making. We lit the rulebook on fire and just went for it, focusing on creating music that was true to me— and that’s exactly what you’re getting—pure Tim Montana,” said Tim Montana.

Always on the grind, Tim released his label debut album (produced by the award-winning Michael Knox), Long Shots in April 2021, two new tracks in February and now Reno. While the Long Shots title served as a nod to the hard road Montana had to take to achieve his dream and how he overcame his struggles against all odds. Reno is a display of gratitude to all of those who have taken a gamble on him and supported him being his authentic self.

The music embraces hard living, the American experience and the wage-earning lifestyle and all of the plights, circumstances, stories and preferences that stem from that existence. Having been raised in a single-wide without electricity in the wilds near Butte, Montana and spending many years taking odd jobs just to pay the bills (like cleaning kennels, frying chickens, operating a carousel, being a ranch hand), Tim has racked up lifetimes worth of unbelievable stories and an appreciation for those on the grind. Unapologetic, relatable and raw, each song is delivered convincingly from the well-seasoned hustler whose gritty vocals add an additional layer of authenticity.

In celebration of the release of Reno, Tim today shared the video for “American Dream.” In the video, he invites the world to his mom’s actual fourth wedding and to see the trailer he grew up in, proudly sharing his unrefined meager upbringing. An anthem for finding your own kind of happiness, with “American Dream,” Tim reassures folks that it doesn’t have to be cookie cutter, glitzy or picturesque to be accepted or enjoyed. Watch the video below.