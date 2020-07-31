Country Music Hall of Fame To Remain Closed Until 8/31

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced today that its galleries will remain closed to the public through Monday, August 31, 2020.

“The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of our guests and our staff. That guides our decisions about opening, closing and every other consideration,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We look forward to the day when guests from all over the world can explore our galleries again, but the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation causes us to feel that it is wise to remain closed at present, to protect employees and visitors.”

Though its galleries are closed, the museum continues to offer music and music-related experiences to those eager to engage with the website and through social media channels. The museum will monitor developments and rely on guidance from public health officials when making future decisions about opening.

In other HOF news, there is a new Hatch Show Print mural in East Nashville and the Nations with a message that resonates today, “When you Go Out, Hide Your Smile For A While.”

The mural was inspired by a poster print block originally made for the 1939 movie Jessie James. The block, which shows James sporting a bandana, inspired this reimagined PSA for today. You can find the mural at 107 North 11th St. in East Nashville and at 5100 Indiana Ave. in the Nations. Nashville’s Hatch Show Print, one of the oldest letterpress print shops in the United States, celebrated 141 years in 2020. You can learn more about Hatch Show Print at HatchShowPrint.com.