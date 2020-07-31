2021 Volunteer Jam Will Be Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Today, David Corlew and Associates announced next year’s Volunteer Jam will go on as scheduled and serve as a tribute concert to the late Charlie Daniels. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels will take place Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. C/T at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Buy tickets HERE.

Hazel Daniels, Daniels’ wife of 55 years, believes her husband would be thrilled.

“I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing,” says Hazel. “Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie.”

Five additional talents will join the Jam next February. ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans have been added to the previously announced lineup.

“Charlie’s entire day, week, year, and life revolved around his faith, family, and his cherished live performances,” explains Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “We, as a team, 24-7, were focused on that two hours of his day, the part he loved most. There’s no better way to honor and continue his legacy than to do a show with The CDB, their music, the artists, family, friends and fans. We got this.”

The salute to Daniels will include performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. Daniels’ longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor their legendary frontman.

“We are honored to preserve Charlie Daniels and his legacy in the spirit of the Volunteer Jam,” adds Outback Presents president Michael Smardak.

To give thanks during a time of uncertainty, event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buy tickets HERE.

