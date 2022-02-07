Country Music Hall Of Fame Opens Florida Georgia Line Exhibit

Today, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its newest exhibition Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, exploring the music and career of Florida Georgia Line – the duo comprised of Tyler Hubbard from Georgia and Brian Kelley from Florida. The exhibition traces the duo’s friendship and collaboration, from their meeting in college to their swift emergence as a multiple-award-winning, genre-blending, fan favorite. Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong opens today and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

As part of opening day, the museum hosted a conversation and performance featuring Hubbard and Kelley in the museum’s CMA Theater. The duo discussed their career and shared personal stories and memories associated with the artifacts included in the exhibition. The performance and conversation was filmed and will premiere on March 1 as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series—available to stream on the museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

Florida Georgia Line burst onto the country music charts in 2012 with their first single, “Cruise.” The song became a record-breaking #1 country hit, and its remix featuring the rapper Nelly hit #4 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. The duo’s sound blended hip-hop cadences, small-town themes and country instrumental flourishes. “Cruise” earned diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, becoming the first country single to attain sales and streams equivalent to 10 million units. They went on to earn a second diamond-certified single with “Meant to Be,” a 2017 collaboration with pop singer Bebe Rexha.