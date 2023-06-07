Concord Music Signs Lindsay Ell

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of country pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist Lindsay Ell. The worldwide publishing agreement, effective immediately, will include a selection of Ell’s future works.

Lindsay Ell was born in Calgary, influenced by blues and love of playing the guitar, she started writing songs at age 10. She met guitarist Randy Bachman at age 13, who quickly became her mentor and produced her first album, Consider This, which was released in 2006 when Ell was just 17. During the next decade, Ell released numerous Top 20 country singles as well as EP Worth the Wait and album Alone (2009), and The Project (2017), which reached #4 on Billboard’s Country charts.

She has a US Platinum and #1 single “What Happens In A Small Town,” featuring Brantley Gilbert as well as two Canadian #1 singles under her belt, including “Criminal” and “wAnt me back.” In August 2020, Ell released her solo album Heart Theory, a concept LP about the seven stages of grief, reaching #5 in Canada.

“It feels amazing to be part of a team that is so engaged in creating a nurturing environment for all their writers,” said Lindsay Ell. “Concord is so team-focused and from the moment I walked into that building, I felt like everyone had my back. I’m truly so excited to start this new chapter with this team!”

Ell has three ACM Awards nominations, including “New Female Vocalist” (2019 and 2020) and “Music Event of the Year” (2020), as well as two CMT Awards nominations, one CMA Award nomination, one JUNO Award nominations, and 18 CCMA Awards. In 2022, Ell stepped into the role of Host, starring in the critically acclaimed competition program “Canada’s Got Talent,” where she’s recently been nominated for a 2023 Canadian Screen Award for ‘Best Host or Presenter.’

Her chart-topping single “wAnt me back” led to her first Canadian headlining tour in 2023 and allowed her to share the stage with her childhood idol, Shania Twain, at Boots & Hearts Music Festival. Ell is currently playing alongside Shania Twain in select U.S. and Canadian markets on the Queen of Me tour, running through June. This year, she returns as host for season two of “Canada’s Got Talent,” and looks forward to releasing new music.

“Lindsay a dream partner for us at Concord!” says Brad Kennard, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “She has the obvious superstar voice, but also world-class songwriting, musicianship, and production skills! We simply can’t wait to work with her across various creative outlets within Concord.”