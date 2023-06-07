PREMIERE: Brei Carter’s “Straight Up Country Crazy”

We’ve been fans of rising cross-over Country star Brei Carter for a while now and on June 9th she’s releasing her brand new single “Straight Up Country Crazy.” But you get to hear it here first! The Nashville.com team is proud to premiere “Straight Up Country Crazy” (LISTEN HERE). The country anthem is infectious and hard to get out of your head once you hear it.

Carter co-wrote the song with Ken Matthiesen, Blaine Younger, and Rachel Seilerand, and is currently working on a concept video being filmed and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films.

“Life is too short to not be straight up country crazy,” says Carter. “Embrace your roots, kick up your boots, and let the twang of your heart lead the dance. Because when you’re country crazy, life is just a little bit sweeter!”

Brei is also a successful entrepreneur working in the medical industry. With her desire to find creative ways to impact people through music, Brei recently brought both of her life’s callings together in a new blog she launched called Music Is Medicine, published on her website at breicarter.com/musicismedicine. She was a recent guest on the Dr. Ward Bond Show to talk about music and mental health, along with being featured in a recent edition of StyleBlueprint Nashville.

Carter will be the musical guest on Huckabee, airing this Saturday, June 10th at 8/7c and again on Sunday, June 11th at 9/8c on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). The show will also be live-streamed on Huckabee’s FaceBook page, Huckabee’s website, and you can also download the TBN app to watch the show live.

If you’d like to meet Carter in person check out her “Meet and Greet” at Fan Fair X (GET FAIN FAIR TICKETS HERE).