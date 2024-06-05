Mandi Sagal’s New VIdeo Holy Smoke

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is Mandi Sagal and her new single “HOLY SMOKE“.

Mandi Sagal, born and raised in Green Bay WI, began singing publicly at age 9. She was well known in her hometown as a singer and artist, seen performing everywhere from Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers games to high school musicals, summer festivals, and charity benefit shows.

Mandi moved to Nashville shortly after high school graduation, leaving her family and friends behind to pursue her dream of making music.

Through her years in Nashville, Mandi has worked full time to support herself while developing her artistry, sound, and her songwriting craft. In 2022 she got her first “cut” as as songwriter, writing “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)” for the country trio Runaway June.



Mandi’s voice contains a richness and maturity beyond her years, showcasing technical prowess as well an ability to imbue every word with raw emotion and purpose. While Mandi’s music is unique, one can hear influences such as Fleetwood Mac and Maren Morris woven into her musical tapestry, creating a blend of country, pop, and rock and roll that is entirely her own.

Website: MandiSagal.com

KOMI https://mandisagal.komi.io

TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@mandisagal?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandisagal93

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandisagal

