Cody Jinks’ “Change The Game” Debuts Today

Cody Jinks will release his new album, Change The Game, March 22 via his own label, Late August Records, in partnership with The Orchard. Ahead of the release, new song, “Sober Thing,” is debuting today. (Listen above)

Of the track, Jinks shares, “I wrote ‘Sober Thing’ right after we finished the Mercy album. I was giving up a twenty plus year affair with whiskey and every word of that song is true. I don’t remember writing some of my biggest songs but I damn sure remember writing that one.”

Produced by Ryan Hewitt and Jinks’ longtime bassist, Joshua Thompson, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally, as he is now self-managed with a completely independent team. Across these twelve tracks, Jinks puts forth his signature outlaw country spirit with a new level of artistic maturity, as he delves into raw topics such as his journey with sobriety, the realities of life on the road and the need for redemption and accountability.

Reflecting on the project, Jinks shares, “This is the most open and honest record I’ve ever recorded, I laid everything out.”

In addition to “Sober Thing,” the album also features a new version of Faith No More’s “Take This Bottle,” featuring special guest Pearl Aday, as well as lead single, “Outlaws & Mustangs,” which debuted earlier this fall.

Jinks will continue to tour through 2024 including a stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater (GET TICKETS HERE), Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Minneapolis’ The Armory and San Diego’s Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as well as select co-headline dates with Turnpike Troubadours. He will also join Luke Combs as part of his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour starting next spring.

Recorded mainly at MOXE outside of Nashville, TN, Change The Game features Jinks (vocals, acoustic guitar) alongside Chris Claridy (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), David Colvin (drums, percussion), Drew Harakal (B3, piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jake Lentner (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Joshua Thompson (bass) and Austin “Hotrod” Tripp (pedal steel, dobro).

Jinks has sold over 2 million tickets, released ten studio albums, sold more than 2 million equivalent units and garnered more than 3.5 billion streams across platforms with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award.

Additionally, Jinks was named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—his second time receiving the award—and earned new RIAA certifications for his songs “Loud and Heavy” (2x Platinum), “Hippies & Cowboys” (Platinum), “Must Be The Whiskey” (Platinum), “Mamma Song” (Gold), “I’m Not The Devil” (Gold) and “Cast No Stones” (Gold) as well as for his acclaimed album, Adobe Sessions (Gold).

Continually committed to supporting and protecting independently minded artists, Jinks recently signed the first artist to Late August, Erin Viancourt, who released her debut album, Won’t Die This Way, this summer to critical acclaim.