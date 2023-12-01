Onoleigh’s New Single – Walls

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is Onoleigh and her new song “Walls“. – After graduating from Mizzou, Onoleigh made her way to Nashville, TN where she jumped right into writing and performing original music. As her most personal song to date, “Walls”, was co-written with John Oates and Nathan Chapman, is about the room Onoleigh grew up in. It’s nostalgic and vulnerable, as she shares memories from her childhood, exploring themes of loneliness, growth and knowing who you are when no one is watching. Featured by Nashville Scene, Entertainment Focus, The Bluegrass Situation, and more, “Walls” is available at digital retailers everywhere here: https://onerpm.link/_walls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Walls” follows Onoleigh’s previously released songs “Tightrope,” co-written with Kenny Foster, her summer anthem “Why Can’t We Dance,” “Beautifully Broken” and “Make It Hurt,” the latter written by Maren Morris, Rhett Akins, and Chris DeStefano.

Earlier this week, The Bluegrass Situation premiered “Walls” and Onoleigh said, “There were a lot of tough times in my own life where I felt societal or personal pressure to be someone that I wasn’t, and my childhood bedroom was my safe space. It was the place where I could reflect and think about who I was and who I was supposed to become. So, the idea that the walls could hear what I was thinking and could watch me grow up was something that I wanted to write about. I took this to my co-writers John Oates and Nathan Chapman, and we came up with this beautiful song that tells my own personal journey, and I feel like others will be able to relate.”

Onoleigh shared more about her journey to self discovery and the personal and introspective track across podcasts including Music Saved Me, The Backstage Pass, Takin’ A Walk and more.

As a former guidance counselor prior to pursuing her music career, Onoleigh’s remarkable ability to harness compassion and empathy as a result of her experience has reached listeners on a powerful level with songs that are relatable and lean into what others are feeling. Quickly she’s attracted fans and listeners with over 300k+ streams of her music on Spotify and a viral TikTok video with over 500K+ views. Recently, Onoleigh took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of her childhood memories with her fans here.

Lauded as “an artist to watch” (Music Connection) and “a true musical force making waves in the industry” (Guitar Girl Magazine), the rising singer-songwriter was raised in Mahomet, IL, and made the move to Nashville to pursue her career in music. She recently performed with John Oates at the CMA Theatre and her music has been featured by Entertainment Tonight, CMT, Taste Of Country, Music Row, and more. Her song “Sunshine & Lemonade” co-written with Oates is currently featured in the movie ‘Gringa’, which was released earlier this year.

For more information, visit https://www.Onoleigh.com

There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our <a href=”https://www.nashville.com/artist-picks/”>Nashville Picks</a> form: