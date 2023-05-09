Cody Hibbard Signs With Sony Music & Droptine Music

Adair, Oklahoma native, United States Naval Academy attendee and former blue-collar pipeline worker Cody Hibbard is trading in the heavy equipment for big Music City dreams – and it’s paying off. The Asian Pacific American’s ability to relate to the everyman has struck a chord with fans across small town America and caught the ear of music executives alike, resulting in a co-venture publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Music. The deal comes on the heels of his first release on Droptine, “Looking Back Now,” which premiered exclusively on Country Now and is available on all streaming services.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Droptine and Sony Music Publishing family, and for the opportunity to work alongside Jim, Rusty and the rest of the crew,” shares Hibbard. “It’s an honor to join such a tremendous team, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead!”

“Cody Hibbard’s future is so bright and I’m excited to be part of his creative team,” remarks Droptine founder Jim Catino. “His music and touring are growing exponentially and that is a direct result of his songwriting abilities. I’m so happy to be part of his artist career and now representing him as a songwriter as well. I also want to thank Rusty Gaston and Sony Publishing for their continued support of Droptine. It has been an amazing partnership.”

“Cody’s voice is full of grit and heart, and his songs were built for blue collar America. Jim Catino is one of Music Row’s best A&R executives and he’s keeping that streak alive with Cody Hibbard,” adds CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville, Rusty Gaston.

Hibbard’s follow-up single, “We Speak Country,” is set for release this Friday, May 12. “‘We Speak Country’ tells the story of my roots and how I grew up along with a lot of my fan base. It’s one that’s close to my heart because of its relatability factor, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” remarks Hibbard.

Known in Nashville circles for his expert A&R ear, music veteran Jim Catino of Droptine Music first discovered Hibbard’s music while diving into streaming services on the lookout for new artists to capture his attention. With recent development for Dalton Dover leading to a publishing deal with Droptine and Sony Music Publishing along with a record deal with UMG Nashville, Catino is excited to see Country’s tent expanding to encompass even more prowess.