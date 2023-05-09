ABC News Announces “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” A Documentary

ABC News announced today ABC News Studios’ “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” a documentary chronicling a journey of redemption in real time of 38-year-old singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, confronting his struggles with mental health and addiction as he stands on the precipice of megastardom. After independently building his loyal fanbase, Jelly Roll became the story of the night at this year’s CMT Music Awards in April, beating out the biggest names in country music to sweep the awards as a first-time nominee. Enjoying a meteoric rise to fame with his first country radio No. 1, two weeks at No. 1 on rock radio, and 25 consecutive weeks topping Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart ― the most of any artist in the chart’s history ― his debut country album “Whitsitt Chapel” drops on June 2.

“Jelly Roll: Save Me” gives viewers an unfettered inside look as Jelly Roll prepares and performs for his devoted fans on the biggest tour date of his career, Nashville’s famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown. Featuring exclusive access, never-before-seen tour footage, and interviews with the musician and those closest to him, the documentary reveals a raw and unflinching artist, incarcerated as a teen and adult, now using the power of his platform to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth across the country. Jelly Roll shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he balances life on tour with his philanthropic work, including visitingthe juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story and inspire positive change. “Jelly Roll: Save Me” begins streaming Tuesday, May 30, only on Hulu.

Since his days selling his mix tapes out of his car, he has constantly been releasing new music, touring relentlessly, consistently topping various iTunes charts, engaging a rabid fanbase and creating videos that have amassed more than 4 Billion views on YouTube.